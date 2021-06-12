Matt Cooper: Plastic pollsters pulling a stroke undermines trust and politics

Strokes, as they’re known, are a longstanding part of Irish traditional political culture. To many participants, politics is a bit of a game in which it’s all about getting a leg up on a rival by fair means or foul.

In 1986, the late Breandán Ó hEithir wrote a wonderful book called The Begrudger’s Guide to Irish Politics that was full of stories of strokes pulled over the years. It was...