Winners and losers as pandemic transforms corporate landscape

With the possible exception of the coronavirus, nobody had a better 2020 than Elon Musk. The South African-born, Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur is the founder and presiding genius at Tesla, the electric-car maker that replaced Apple last year as the world’s most talked-about company.

Tesla’s share price soared almost eight-fold during 2020, valuing it at $669 billion on December 31. A few years ago it was a start-up, prone to missing production targets, visionary over-reach...