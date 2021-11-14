Vincent Boland: Japanese finance’s favourite Son loses knack of picking winners
Masayoshi Son’s attempt to reinvigorate his beloved SoftBank by mounting a share buyback is a lame attempt to rouse it out of its own inertia
A few years ago, during one of his occasional detours into mysticism and flights of fancy, Masayoshi Son attempted to define the purpose of SoftBank, the technology investment company he founded and runs. “SoftBank works to comfort people in their sorrow,” he suggested, apparently sincerely.
Son, who has made billions buying and selling tech companies and is Japan’s most high-profile entrepreneur, made another stab last week at defining SoftBank, and this time he...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Britain’s Brexit distraction tactics don’t hold water any more
Notwithstanding the bluster, the current fishing rights row is small potatoes next to the tensions that will arise between Britain and France when checks on imports are imposed at Dover
Tesla rides high on investors’ extreme leap of faith in tech future
If Elon Musk’s company does to cars what Amazon did to shopping, then the trillion-dollar valuation may be justified
Vincent Boland: Time to challenge cult of the founder and end golden share
Dual class shares distort the marketplace, undermine the principles of shareholder capitalism, and lead to bad management
Vincent Boland: A Polexit would be a tragedy for Europe, but above all for Poland
They may have a conservative-nationalist government at present, but at heart the Polish people are strongly pro-European and would surely reject populism and stay in the EU