Vincent Boland: A Polexit would be a tragedy for Europe, but above all for Poland
They may have a conservative-nationalist government at present, but at heart the Polish people are strongly pro-European and would surely reject populism and stay in the EU
In the years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, one of its largest immigrant groups has been shrinking fast. In 2017, a year after the Brexit referendum, there were more than one million Polish people living in Britain, most of whom arrived after Poland joined the European Union in 2004. By last year, according to the British Office for National Statistics, that number had fallen to 738,000.
For many of these Poles, Brexit probably was not...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Vincent Boland: Facebook needs a reboot of its system, starting at the top
Can the social media giant’s woes only be fixed by a rearrangement of the power balance at board level?
Vincent Boland: Long Brexit malaise afflicting Britain will not be remedied any time soon
Empty shelves, drained petrol pumps, rising costs: the consequences of Brexit are biting hard, the British government is in denial, yet Keir Starmer and Labour still cannot capitalise politically
Vincent Boland: Triple pact reveals how a new Cold War between China and the West is now a reality
Offending French sensibilities is the least of the consequences of Australia’s new trilateral defence alliance with Britain and the US
Vincent Boland: Time for a debate on the potentially dangerous blowback of buyback
Companies buying up their own shares is nothing new in the corporate world, and Apple is merely the latest behemoth to do it, but it remains a controversial practice