Subscribe Today
Log In

The Big Picture

Vincent Boland: A Polexit would be a tragedy for Europe, but above all for Poland

They may have a conservative-nationalist government at present, but at heart the Polish people are strongly pro-European and would surely reject populism and stay in the EU

Vincent Boland
17th October, 2021
Vincent Boland: A Polexit would be a tragedy for Europe, but above all for Poland
Thousands attend 'We're staying in EU' demonstration at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland on October 10, 2021

In the years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, one of its largest immigrant groups has been shrinking fast. In 2017, a year after the Brexit referendum, there were more than one million Polish people living in Britain, most of whom arrived after Poland joined the European Union in 2004. By last year, according to the British Office for National Statistics, that number had fallen to 738,000.

For many of these Poles, Brexit probably was not...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The only way to fix Facebook is to change everything at the top, including the role of Mark Zuckerberg, its founder and controlling shareholder.’ Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Facebook needs a reboot of its system, starting at the top

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 1 week ago
Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister ‘is drawing up urgent plans to avert a Christmas crisis’. Picture: Ben Stansall

Vincent Boland: Long Brexit malaise afflicting Britain will not be remedied any time soon

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 2 weeks ago
‘The alliance binds Australia to the US and Britain – in other words to the West – for generations, perhaps at the expense of its Asian allies.’ Picture: Getty

Vincent Boland: Triple pact reveals how a new Cold War between China and the West is now a reality

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 3 weeks ago
Tim Cook, the Apple chief executive: In the first century of this year, Apple spent nearly $19 billion buying its own shares on the stock market

Vincent Boland: Time for a debate on the potentially dangerous blowback of buyback

The Big Picture Vincent Boland 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1