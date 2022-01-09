Phone and broadband providers could face tough penalties under new law
Communications regulator ComReg is to be granted additional powers, including imposing large fines, for breaches of regulation and service failures
Phone and broadband providers could be hit with multimillion-euro penalties and be forced to compensate customers for regulatory breaches and service failures under new legislation planned by the government.
A proposed overhaul of the powers afforded to ComReg would allow the telecoms regulator to impose financial sanctions of up to €5 million or 10 per cent of a firm’s turnover, whichever is higher, and to compel companies to provide compensation to their customers .
Under...
