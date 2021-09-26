5,000 to get ‘alternative’ to fibre broadband

Several categories of homes and businesses could be served broadband through alternative technology solutions such as wireless internet as part of the state’s National Broadband Plan, the Business Post has learned.

The multibillion-euro rural broadband scheme is set to deliver fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband to 540,000 premises across the country over a seven-year period.

The contract allows, however, for between 1 per cent and 2 per cent of premises to be catered for...