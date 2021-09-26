5,000 to get ‘alternative’ to fibre broadband
Rural broadband rollout might connect ‘difficult to reach or high-cost premises’ using other technologies such as wireless, spokesman says
Several categories of homes and businesses could be served broadband through alternative technology solutions such as wireless internet as part of the state’s National Broadband Plan, the Business Post has learned.
The multibillion-euro rural broadband scheme is set to deliver fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband to 540,000 premises across the country over a seven-year period.
The contract allows, however, for between 1 per cent and 2 per cent of premises to be catered for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Eir to add 200,000 more homes and businesses to its fibre broadband network
The expansion will bring the number of premises on the newer fibre-to-the-home network to 1.9 million as demand rises thanks to the pandemic
Rural broadband rollout to take two years less than planned
The state has formally requested an accelerated process from National Broadband Ireland, with just 632 homes connected to the fibre network by mid-June of this year
Ryan: state aid complaints won‘t derail broadband rollout
The Minister for Communications said he was ‘very confident’ that the National Broadband Plan met state aid requirements
‘Schools’ broadband hubs won’t be open to public use
Interim connection points in the National Broadband Plan rollout were initially intended to boost wifi for all users