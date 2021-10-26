Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

European laws could ‘supersede’ parts of Ireland’s new online safety bill

Draft report from Oireachtas Media Committee recommends ‘full review’ into areas of crossover between separate Irish and European legislation

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th October, 2021
European laws could ‘supersede’ parts of Ireland’s new online safety bill
The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill will create new oversight mechanisms for tech companies like Facebook. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Elements of Ireland’s new online safety bill could be superseded by European laws within months of their establishment, an Oireachtas committee has said.

The Media Committee has recommended a “full review” into the areas of crossover between the Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Bill and the European Digital Services Act (DSA) after warnings from social media companies that the two pieces of legislation could clash.

A draft report from the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paddy Cosgrave, Web Summit chief executive and founder

Web Summit co-founder intends to take legal action against Paddy Cosgrave for alleged oppression

Technology Catherine Sanz 2 weeks ago
Richard Stafford, Fettle co-founder. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mental health start-up aims to create 26 jobs by end of 2022

Companies Emmet Ryan 1 month ago
The vast majority of Irish employees desire a hybrid work style, according to a recent survey. Picture: Getty

Companies must employ the right technologies to unlock the true potential of hybrid work

Technology Fidelma McGuirk 1 month ago
Fiona Edwards, chief executive and co-founder of ApisProtect: ‘Our big focus is to tell the beekeepers what they care about’

ApisProtect set for UK launch of product to protect beehives

Technology Emmet Ryan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1