Buy-now, pay-later firm urges Irish legislators to catch up with UK to protect consumers

Klarna, a buy-now pay-later payments provider that has launched in Ireland, expects the Irish government to enact legislation to address its financial products.

Colin Creagh, head of partner success Ireland at Klarna, told the Business Post that legislation being enacted in Britain would aid providers in the sector.

Klarna enables users to make payments in interest-free instalments. The fee is charged directly to the merchant by Klarna for use of its platform.