Apple’s rebirth of cool powered by an old favourite

The tech giant’s latest line of colourful iMacs has helped to restore much of the vibrancy it lost out on as a brand in recent years

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
25th April, 2021
Quantity was the order of the day for Tim Cook, Apple’s longtime chief executive, in his virtual briefing as he unveiled a string of new products and made use of the surprise hit of 2020

This was definitely a good week for Apple and a sign that its image is trending back towards being cool again. The string of announcements made by the tech giant of new offerings didn’t feature any heavyweight item to hang the week on yet still managed to be warmly received.

