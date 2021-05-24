Subscribe Today
Log In

Technology

90% of asset management chief executives concerned about cyber attacks

A significant cyber attack can spook investors who will quickly move their funds to a competitor, according to new research

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
24th May, 2021
90% of asset management chief executives concerned about cyber attacks
Cyber security apprehension by the global asset management industry is at record levels, the research said. Picture: Getty

Asset managers are increasingly concerned about cyber attacks, new research from PwC shows.

Nine out of ten asset management chief executives polled said they are concerned about the impact of cyber threats on their future business growth. Concern has grown by 81 per cent since last year. A significant cyber attack can spook investors who can be quick to move their funds to a competitor, the research said.

Despite the worry, less than a third of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Under pressure: Anne O\&#039;Connor, chief operating officer, HSE; Paul Reid, chief executive HSE; Dr Colm Henry, chief clincial officer, HSE;and Damien McCallion, HSE national lead of vaccination programme. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Susan O’Keeffe: HSE attack shows the greatest security risks now are invisible

Technology Susan O'Keeffe 4 days ago
Isabella Plunkett spoke to the Oireachtas committee last Wednesday ‘on behalf of hundreds of colleagues who would have come’, but who, she said, were worried about speaking out about conditions Facebook moderators work under

Health watchdog examining Facebook moderators’ complaints

Technology Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE: the organisation was forced to shut down its computer systems on Friday. Picture: Photocall

Hackers of HSE computer system demanded bitcoin ransom worth $150,000

Technology Killian Woods 1 week ago
The HSE has issued a formal breach notification to the Data Protection Commission over the cyber attack on Friday morning. Photo: RollingNews.ie

HSE cyber attack could compromise personal data of ‘huge number of citizens’

Technology Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1