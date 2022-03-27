Start-up guru Eamonn Carey: ‘What some people might think of as unsexy technology can have huge markets’

Eamonn Carey’s latest career move can be used as a litmus test, of sorts. It will show very clearly who has been paying attention to Europe’s start-up scene, and who hasn’t.

Some people might wonder why an experienced tech investor and former managing director of TechStars, the much-lauded start-up accelerator, has joined a venture capital firm in the Baltic state of Estonia.

Those involved in start-ups, however, will recognise...