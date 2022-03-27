Start-up guru Eamonn Carey: ‘What some people might think of as unsexy technology can have huge markets’
Tech investor Eamonn Carey’s move to join an Estonian venture capital firm makes sense given his belief in giving emerging start-ups help and mentoring
Eamonn Carey’s latest career move can be used as a litmus test, of sorts. It will show very clearly who has been paying attention to Europe’s start-up scene, and who hasn’t.
Some people might wonder why an experienced tech investor and former managing director of TechStars, the much-lauded start-up accelerator, has joined a venture capital firm in the Baltic state of Estonia.
Those involved in start-ups, however, will recognise...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
ICT skills: Poor preparation is no defence
It’s a no-brainer that ICT professionals require upskilling in cybersecurity. If this is not part of your company culture yet, there is plenty of training available to fit all budgets, reports Fiona Alston
Security Watch: Protecting a castle on a cloud
Cloud remains essential for online businesses, but it creates complex security threats
Life, the universe and everything: Wendi Whitmore on the challenges of leading a global cybersecurity crack squad
Whitmore heads up Unit 42, a unique team in cybersecurity that blends intelligence and incident response and takes its name from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. She explains why the current geopolitical landscape has made her role tougher than ever before, and why business leaders need to embed cybersecurity in every element of their operations
Lightness of touch: the rise of contactless commerce
One of the most significant changes in behaviour brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic has been the rise of contactless payments. As things return to normal, this shift in consumer behaviour will remain with us, writes Jason Walsh