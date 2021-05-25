New device to help GMIT make move towards becoming a technological university

A new device installed at the Galway campus of Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) will help the college transition to more of a research focus as it moves towards becoming a technological university (TU).

The Philips Azurion 7 M20 digital fluoroscope will be used to aid industry collaboration with medical devices businesses. The fluoroscope will be used to test devices in a setting normally only available in hospitals. It has been installed in a...