New device to help GMIT make move towards becoming a technological university
The Philips Azurion 7 M20 digital fluoroscope will be used to aid industry collaboration with medical devices businesses and has been installed in a custom built facility on the campus
A new device installed at the Galway campus of Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) will help the college transition to more of a research focus as it moves towards becoming a technological university (TU).
The Philips Azurion 7 M20 digital fluoroscope will be used to aid industry collaboration with medical devices businesses. The fluoroscope will be used to test devices in a setting normally only available in hospitals. It has been installed in a...
