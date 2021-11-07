Subscribe Today
John Walsh: Sovereignty is not the best policy in regulating tech giants

No single member state has the capacity to deal with these Goliaths: we need the clout of an EU-wide agency

John Walsh
7th November, 2021
John Walsh: Sovereignty is not the best policy in regulating tech giants
Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, speaking during her recent visit to Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal

Ireland is not a tax haven, according to one of the most powerful politicians in the world. In this newspaper last Sunday and at a joint press briefing with Paschal Donohoe the next day, Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, praised the Irish government for signing up to OECD-brokered international tax reforms that will raise the minimum corporate tax rate to 15 per cent.

There was palpable relief on both sides. The Biden administration is pursuing...

