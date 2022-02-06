Irish streaming start-up has Spotify fans changing their tune

An Irish music-streaming start-up that was launched in an effort to tackle Spotify’s paltry payments to most musicians has received a boost in subscriptions since Neil Young took a stand against the hosting of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Minm was launched in September last year by Luke Lau, 24, and Daniel Cosgrove, 25, as an alternative for Irish musicians to earn more money from streaming.

Lau said the business was inspired by the amount...