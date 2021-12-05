Irish firms treble Google product listings
Online B2B service Pointy has added another 600 retailers this year, listing over five million items on the global marketplace
The number of products listed by Irish businesses through Google has trebled to five million over the last 12 months, according to the tech giant.
Mark Cummins, general manager of Pointy from Google, said the business also added another 600 Irish retailers in 2021 which brings its total to 2,500.
“Retailers were forced to change the way they do business during Covid-19. Online is more important than ever,” he told the Business Post.
