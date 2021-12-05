Irish firms treble Google product listings

The number of products listed by Irish businesses through Google has trebled to five million over the last 12 months, according to the tech giant.

Mark Cummins, general manager of Pointy from Google, said the business also added another 600 Irish retailers in 2021 which brings its total to 2,500.

“Retailers were forced to change the way they do business during Covid-19. Online is more important than ever,” he told the Business Post.