Frankie seeks €5m for international expansion

Frankie Health, a Dublin-based mental health tech start-up, is aiming to raise €5 million in the first half of 2022.

The business was founded in 2018 and provides companies with online mental health tools for their staff and virtual access to counsellors. The funding will be used to aid international market entry. Frankie is already in Australia, Britain and Singapore and is due to expand into Hong Kong in January.

“We’ve had growth on all sides. We...