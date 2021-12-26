Subscribe Today
Frankie seeks €5m for international expansion

Online mental health platform is in demand, with companies seeking to prevent staff burnout

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th December, 2021
Frankie seeks €5m for international expansion
James McGann, co-founder of Frankie Health: ‘We’ve had growth on all sides. We have a community of therapists and coaches. We now have 500 therapists providing services in ten different languages,’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Frankie Health, a Dublin-based mental health tech start-up, is aiming to raise €5 million in the first half of 2022.

The business was founded in 2018 and provides companies with online mental health tools for their staff and virtual access to counsellors. The funding will be used to aid international market entry. Frankie is already in Australia, Britain and Singapore and is due to expand into Hong Kong in January.

“We’ve had growth on all sides. We...

