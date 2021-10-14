Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Elaine Byrne: If Facebook is too big to fail, it’s too big to exist

The social media giant holds half the world’s population in thrall and, as whistleblower Frances Haugen pointed out last week, it allows no principle to hamper its pursuit of profit

Elaine Byrne
14th October, 2021
Elaine Byrne: If Facebook is too big to fail, it’s too big to exist
The governments of the world would not tolerate a single banking institution providing financial services to half its entire population. Picture: Getty

First the numbers. Facebook and its family of apps – Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp – are used by approximately 3.5 billion people, equating to almost half the world’s entire population.

The platform’s six-hour outage last Monday deprived populations around the world of their only means of digital communication and commerce. In many countries, telecommunications services are exceptionally expensive, and their populations have come to rely heavily on WhatsApp, which is free.

Cello...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lorraine Twohill, Google’s senior vice-president for global marketing. Picture: Getty

Group seeks to question Google’s head of global marketing in court over customer tracking practices

Tech Róisín Burke 4 days ago
Samsung Z Fold3: without any debate, the the best foldable phone on the market

The Gadget Guru: Samsung Z Fold3, Uccello, ChillFeed

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 4 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, has had a challenging week so far. Picture: Getty

Facebook outage: What happened, and can it happen again?

Analysis & Opinion Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Michael Storan and Ryan McErlane, co founders of Dataships

Dataships aims to raise $15 million in Series A funding

Companies Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1