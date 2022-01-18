Subscribe Today
Discussions over future of Science Gallery roll on six weeks from closure

There is still no certainty about the fate of the financially troubled venue in Trinity College

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
18th January, 2022
The Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin: there is no sign that an agreement has been reached to keep the gallery open.

The future of the Science Gallery remains uncertain six weeks from its planned closure as efforts by Trinity College Dublin and the government to save the venue are continuing.

The Business Post reported in October that the gallery, which is located in Trinity, would close on February 28 following the conclusion of its current exhibition, BIAS: Built This Way. The exhibition is the first to be held in the Science Gallery since the start of...

