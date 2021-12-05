Content Llama aims to raise €15 million in next funding round

Content Llama, a Donegal-headquartered software business, plans to raise €15 million in its Series B funding round. The round will be raised over the next 12 to 18 months and follows a €2.5 million Series A round announced last month.

Content Llama helps e-commerce retailers get websites ready by automating the process of getting products onto pages and distributing that information across the web.

The company has 42 staff spread across Ireland, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and South...