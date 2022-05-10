Clubforce eyes expansion in Britain with €1.9m investment

Clubforce, a sports club and league management business, is investing €1.9 million in its own infrastructure and entrance into the British market.

The Galway based business provides a platform for clubs or leagues to manage membership, fixture organisation, and ticketing services. It has 2,000 clubs in Ireland using its tools.

“We want to develop the capability for our platform to scale with our international expansion. The original platform was really built for the Irish market and...