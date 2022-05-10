Subscribe Today
Clubforce eyes expansion in Britain with €1.9m investment

Galway-based firm aims to match the value of its Irish business with British venture within next two years

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
10th May, 2022
Noel Murray, chief executive of Clubforce: ‘My ambitions for Britain are very high. I see it being comparable in size to the Irish business within 24 months.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Clubforce, a sports club and league management business, is investing €1.9 million in its own infrastructure and entrance into the British market.

The Galway based business provides a platform for clubs or leagues to manage membership, fixture organisation, and ticketing services. It has 2,000 clubs in Ireland using its tools.

“We want to develop the capability for our platform to scale with our international expansion. The original platform was really built for the Irish market and...

