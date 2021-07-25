Subscribe Today
Apple hires 400 staff as part of Cork expansion

The tech giant, with its 40-year history in Cork, is fitting out three floors of office space in a new building on Horgan’s Quay

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
25th July, 2021
Apple has had a presence in Cork, its European headquarters, for more than 40 years, and employs around 6,000 people.

Apple is adding 400 new staff to its Cork operations, with the prospect of further expansion at a later date, the Business Post has learned.

The tech giant considers its longstanding operations in the city important to future plans and has ambitions to further increase numbers there, one informed source said, with announcements around further plans likely to follow.

Apple is fitting out three floors of office space at a new building on Horgan’s...

