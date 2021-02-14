Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Adventures in Technophobia: Robot vacuum cleaners

Man, woman, vegetable – the beautiful thing about robotic hoovers is that they know nothing of gender wars, says Jessie Collins.

Jessie Collins
14th February, 2021
4

While I am aware that I’m writing this in our more dedicated men’s issue, there is one thing about household technology that behoves us all to celebrate: it is as important to the emancipation of 50 per cent of the population as any other equality movement in the twentieth century. Yes,

I’m looking at you, washing machines and dishwashers. You have freed womankind and, with your blank faces and monotone styling, are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone ever to grace the Guru’s desk

The Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Weber Traveler, Leef

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 8 hours ago
The two highest of Netflix’s three price tiers are going up from March, so viewers will have to pay more to watch shows like the Queen‘s Gambit

Tech View: Netflix‘s price hike is a gamble as our choice grows

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 8 hours ago
‘Phil Siveter has been in the telecoms sector since before the dot-com bust, through the rise of broadband, smartphones, 3G, 4G and everything else’

Phil Siveter: ‘Fibre broadband is crucial and the last year has driven that home’

Interview Emmet Ryan 8 hours ago
Facebook reported an increase from four million to 6.4 million pieces of organised hate content removed in Q4 of 2020. Picture: Getty

Facebook is willing to remove anti-vax content beyond Covid-19

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1