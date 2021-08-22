Subscribe Today
Log In

Tax

Tom Maguire: Why we’re likely to see the tax base broaden in the future

The exchequer weathered the pandemic fairly well, but only thanks to our now-endangered corporate tax base. Both the state and the IMF agree it would be wise to now spread the risk

Tom Maguire
22nd August, 2021
Tom Maguire: Why we’re likely to see the tax base broaden in the future
The Department of Finance’s annual taxation report for 2020 said that aggregate employment had fallen by 4 per cent. Picture: Getty

The Department of Finance recently released its annual taxation report. It stated that 2020’s tax performance had resulted in a “modest decline in income tax receipts which, despite the exceptionally large fall in employment, fell just €224 million relative to 2019”.

The end-year outturn was €22.7 billion, 6.9 per cent ahead of 2018 levels and more than double the income tax yield in 2010.

The report said that aggregate employment had fallen by 4 per cent,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A total of 101,042 new homes are recorded by the Central Statistics Office as having been built between 2013 and 2020. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Build-to-rents now included in property tax sweep

Tax Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has important decisions to make ahead of delivering his next budget. Picture: Julian Behal

Tom Maguire: Budget 2022 offers a chance to better support our entrepreneurs

Tax Tom Maguire 2 weeks ago
Despite unemployment soaring last year, GDP grew on the back of pharma and other exports

John Walsh: Tax threat and failures on the domestic front have the makings of a perfect storm for the Irish economy

Tax John Walsh 4 weeks ago
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: as well as the ongoing issue of the minimum global corporate tax rate, he must deal with two public consultations on how companies finance their activities and further Covid-19 legislation. Picture: Julian Behel

Tom Maguire: Buckle up for a busy tax period

Tax Tom Maguire 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1