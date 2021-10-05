Ireland to sign up to new global corporate tax system and abandon 12.5% rate
Key concessions have been secured by the Irish government, including removing the wording that the minimum rate would be ‘at least’ 15 per cent
Ireland is on the verge of signing up to a landmark overhaul of the global corporate tax system and abandoning its long-held 12.5 per cent headline rate after key concessions to the accord were secured over recent weeks.
The Business Post has learned that a revised draft of the proposed OECD reforms contains amended wording around the proposed minimum effective corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, which is likely to satisfy government concerns surrounding the...
More talks needed before Ireland can sign up to OECD corporate tax deal, Donohoe says
The main concern the Department of Finance has with the OECD’s tax reforms relates to the wording of the proposal to introduce a minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least’ 15 per cent
Donohoe looks at tax break for investors in small firms
Minister considers new measure after failure to secure EU approval for R&D tax credit increase
Varadkar seeks new tax break for remote workers
Tánaiste's proposed increase in heating and electricity tax relief to 30 per cent may come as a disappointment as prices rise
‘Critical moment’ approaching in talks on new global corporate tax deal
Senior government sources have told the Business Post the main concern the Department of Finance has with the OECD’s tax reforms relates to the wording of the proposal to introduce a minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least’ 15 per cent