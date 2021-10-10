IDA chief warns that Ireland must do a ‘huge amount’ to remain attractive after tax deal

Ireland has a “huge amount” to do to remain competitive in attracting overseas investment, the head of the IDA has warned following the government’s decision to relinquish the country’s long-held 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate for multinationals.

Martin Shanahan, the chief executive at IDA Ireland, said the country remained competitive and attractive to foreign multinationals as evidenced by an “extraordinarily strong” flow of investments this year which had recovered...