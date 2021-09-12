Ian Guider: Pension crunch is coming as the state struggles to pay the bills
The government needs to find new sources of cash, and the generous tax treatment of high earners with lucrative pensions might be one area to reconsider
We are a month away from Budget 2022, and the unprecedented demands on government spending show no sign of abating, with state spending on health and housing at record levels.
Last year, Ireland posted a deficit of almost €19 billion. So far this year, the state is in the red to the tune of €6.6 billion. We’ve borrowed €16 billion on the bond market this year, and most of it was needed to fund day-to-day spending....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
PwC: corporate tax overhaul must be the ‘end of the line’
In a report prepared for the Minister for Finance, the professional services company also supported the government’s refusal to commit to the OECD’s minimum 12.5 per cent tax rate
Tom Maguire: The four-year time limit on claiming a refund of your overpaid tax is unjustly rigid
While the rule is there for good reason, the absence of discretion in the law when there are extenuating circumstance should be looked at again
Tom Maguire: Why we’re likely to see the tax base broaden in the future
The exchequer weathered the pandemic fairly well, but only thanks to our now-endangered corporate tax base. Both the state and the IMF agree it would be wise to now spread the risk
Build-to-rents now included in property tax sweep
Up to 100,000 previously exempt new homes should boost Revenue coffers this year