Ian Guider: Pension crunch is coming as the state struggles to pay the bills

We are a month away from Budget 2022, and the unprecedented demands on government spending show no sign of abating, with state spending on health and housing at record levels.

Last year, Ireland posted a deficit of almost €19 billion. So far this year, the state is in the red to the tune of €6.6 billion. We’ve borrowed €16 billion on the bond market this year, and most of it was needed to fund day-to-day spending....