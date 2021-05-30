G7 countries to support major reforms of tax rules
The Group of Seven, meeting in London this weekend, are set to back changes to international tax rules for multinationals and tech companies
G7 countries are set to give their backing to major reforms of international tax rules for multinationals and technology companies at a two-day meeting in London this week.
The finance ministers from each of the Group of Seven, which comprises seven of the most advanced economies in the world and includes the US, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, will meet in person in London on Friday and Saturday.
Top of the agenda at...
