The Sunday Interview: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
The former Dáil candidate for the Social Democrats dropped out of last year’s general election campaign to become take up the top role at the organisation
In brief
Name and role: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
Lives: Dublin
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Sunday Interview: Gordon Lawlor, managing director of Circle K in Ireland
After a difficult year and facing into what will be a challenging transition to alternative forms of energy, Gordon Lawlor, Circle K’s managing director in Ireland, is optimistic that the fuel retailer will adapt and thrive
The Sunday Interview: David Walsh, chief executive and founder, Netwatch
David Walsh founded Netwatch, the remotely monitored security company with Niall Kelly. The company has 300,000 customers worldwide, and now the pair are embarking on a new venture, HaloCare, which uses sensors to monitor the vital signs of elderly people living alone
The Sunday Interview: John Quinn, global brand ambassador for Tullamore Dew and head of the Irish Whiskey Association
John Quinn aims for a future where Irish whiskey will be as much a universal byword for quality as French wine
The Sunday Interview: Paul Heery, chief executive of The K Club
New K Club chief executive started his hospitality career collecting glasses in his dad’s pub in Drogheda. After a few high-profile stops along the way, including Gleneagles and Adare Manor, he now has his sights set on making the Co Kildare resort as welcoming as possible