Subscribe Today
Log In

Sunday Interview

The Sunday Interview: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

The former Dáil candidate for the Social Democrats dropped out of last year’s general election campaign to become take up the top role at the organisation

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
11th April, 2021
The Sunday Interview: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
Sinéad Gibney: ‘The experience of being a single mother has definitely informed my activism’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

In brief

Name and role: Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

Lives: Dublin

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Gordon Lawlor: Following a brief recovery last summer after the first reopening, Circle K took a second hit in October as the second lockdown started. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Gordon Lawlor, managing director of Circle K in Ireland

Sunday Interview Daniel Murray 1 week ago
David Walsh has just launched HaloCare, which has developed systems that can be used to monitor the movement and health of elderly people living at home. Picture: Finbarr O\&#039;Rourke

The Sunday Interview: David Walsh, chief executive and founder, Netwatch

Sunday Interview Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
John Quinn: So, as the global ambassador, what do I do? Well, I talk and I drink

The Sunday Interview: John Quinn, global brand ambassador for Tullamore Dew and head of the Irish Whiskey Association

Sunday Interview Barry J Whyte 3 weeks ago
Paul Heery: ‘Gleneagles in Scotland is what The K Club could be – a place for people of all ages to visit, somewhere they can relax, have fun and feel really at home.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Paul Heery, chief executive of The K Club

Sunday Interview Gillian Nelis 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1