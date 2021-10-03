The Big Interview: Karen Clince chief executive Tigers Childcare
Karen Clince was 20 when she was made redundant from a tech company as the dotcom bubble burst. The experience set her on a course to running Tigers Childcare, one of the biggest multiples in the childcare industry
Role: chief executive of Tigers Childcare
Lives: Ballsbridge, Dublin
Age: 40
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Bobby Kerr
After a gruelling bout of illness, the broadcaster and former coffee mogul is happy to do less work than before, but insists he’s not ready to put his feet up just yet
The Big Interview: Colin Johnston
The managing director of the Galgorm Collection hospitality business is confident his flagship resort will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever
The Big Interview: Nigel Bayliff, head of Aqua Comms
The chief executive of Aqua Comms, the undersea fibre-optic cable carriers’ carrier, insists that if Ireland wants to win big tech projects, the planning system needs a drastic overhaul
The Big Interview: Kurt Takahashi
The chief executive of the business security firm is eager to build an entire US-based business based around the successful platform developed by his team in Carlow