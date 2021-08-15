The Big Interview: John Goulding and Joe Lennon of Workvivo
In a short space of time, the Workvivo founders’ employee engagement platform has become one of the most hotly tipped tech start-ups in Europe. And it looks as if this is just the beginning
John Goulding in brief:
Name and role: John Goulding, chief executive and co-founder of Workvivo
Lives: Cork
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Big Interview: Tom Walsh, chief executive and co-founder of Staycity
Tom Walsh’s Staycity property in York was where Britain’s ‘patient zero’ of the Covid-19 outbreak was identified in January 2020. Since then, his remarkably successful travel enterprise, which began when he and his wife let out their apartment in Temple Bar, has survived the crisis and outperformed many of its peers
The Big Interview: Sonia Deasy, founder of Pestle & Mortar
The businesswoman’s premium skincare company aims to match the elegance of its product with high design standards across the business
The Big Interview: Stephen McCormack, managing director of McCormack Family Farms
Stephen McCormack remembers the days he and his father hauled turnips and cabbages to the Dublin vegetable market, a backbreaking job with nothing like the return that McCormack Family Farms is now getting from specialising in herbs and baby leaves grown in the Co Meath countryside
The Big Interview: Brian O’Rourke, Cityswift
As public transport systems ran into difficulty during the pandemic, CitySwift’s unique AI support system came into its own. And its co-founder has no intention of slowing down the firm’s burgeoning growth