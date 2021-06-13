Subscribe Today
Log In

Sunday Interview

The Big Interview: Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland

For Jason Ward, managing director of Dell Ireland, the key thing is to make the brand recognised as the essential technology company for the data era

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
13th June, 2021
The Big Interview: Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland
Jason Ward: ‘It isn’t all about money; people won’t come to Dell if they don’t think we’re moving forward’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

CV

Role: Vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland

Lives: Maynooth, Co Kildare

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Robert Kennedy, chief executive, Aston Lark Ireland: ‘As long as the right opportunities continue to present themselves, we’ll continue to grow.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: Robert Kennedy of Aston Lark Ireland

Sunday Interview Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Robert Hoban, chief executive of Offr: ’I just think it’s a great mark of someone’s general ability if they are very accurate in what they do and they don’t accept mistakes.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: Robert Hoban, founder of Offr

Sunday Interview Lorcan Allen 2 weeks ago
Alan Duffy, chief executive of banking at HSBC Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Big Interview: Alan Duffy of HSBC Ireland

Sunday Interview Daniel Murray 4 weeks ago
Kevin Fitzgerald, Kneat chief product officer, Eddie Ryan, chief executive and Brian Ahearne, chief information officer: the trio are co-founders of the medical software firm Picture: Alan Place

The Sunday Interview: Eddie Ryan, Kneat

Sunday Interview Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1