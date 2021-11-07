‘If you turn on television, invariably it’s men’s rugby, men’s football, men’s darts, men’s racing, men’s men’s men’s men’s,’ The Big Interview: Maura McNally, senior counsel Maura McNally, senior counsel and chair of the Bar Council, was named Irish woman lawyer of the year in 2020 – and her resilience and good humour has won her fans among her devils, as surely as it helped her break barriers herself

7th November, 2021