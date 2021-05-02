Treasured clippings: the barbers and stylists longing to cut again

Prior to the first lockdown in March 2020, Naas-based photographer David Murphy had been quietly working away on a personal project between his day-to-day shoots: capturing barbers in their places of work.

As the pandemic hit and hair salons were forced to close their doors for ever more lengthy spells, Murphy’s striking photo series has become even more poignant, highlighting the beauty of this old craft and the importance of its social role in the community,...