Subscribe Today
Log In

Style

My Objects Of Desire: Russell Hart

The co-owner of Galway’s award-winning The Stop B&B talks sea swimming, favourite local haunts, and cool collectables

Nathalie Márquez Courtney
13th June, 2021
8
Russell Hart, co-owner of The Stop B&B in Galway: ‘There’s such a romance about the west.’ Picture: Nathalie Márquez Courtney

After 20 years, we’re beginning to learn that you can’t trust the weather in the west. These days, I always grab my swim bag when heading out the door for a walk, even if it’s raining. Inevitably, by the time you get to the beach the sun has come out and you get to go in for a beautiful swim.

The Galway food scene has really blossomed – for such...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Soilse Candles’ Strand, €18.50, is reminiscent of days spent at the beach

The Thoughtful Shopper: this month’s savvy and sustainable buys

Style Amy Heffernan 5 hours ago
Hunza G, which launches into Brown Thomas this season, operates on a made-to-order system to reduce waste

News splash: Swimwear gets sustainable

Style Amy Heffernan 5 hours ago

Hair and beauty: Now might be the perfect time to do something completely different

Style Laura Kennedy 5 hours ago
The Eryn dress, €189, from Faithful the Brand at Brown Thomas

Staycation style guide

Style Sarah Macken 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1