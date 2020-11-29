Men’s gifting guide

When it comes to Christmas, it can be really tricky to buy for your dad, brother, boyfriend or husband but if you’re struggling, take a look close to home. The Irish luxury market is full of brands, whether they are heritage or up-and-coming, that supply the finest crafts our island has to offer.
Many companies are using native materials or giving exotic materials an Irish twist. Consider giving a pair of bespoke shoes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team