Fashion: Bags of talent at CREATE

Luxury handbag brand Aoife Lifestyle is just one of the 20 new designers to be showcased at Brown Thomas’s annual installation

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
27th June, 2021
An Aoife Lifestyle handbag exclusive to Brown Thomas, €355

Artisan, multifunctional bags with a sustainable focus – that’s the smart approach taken to handbag design by Aoife Lifestyle, a luxury brand that is part of a new generation of Irish brands championing the slow fashion movement.

Taking inspiration from regenerated and reclaimed materials including ghost fishing nets and fabrics designed for landfills, the recently launched brand will be among those showcased among the up-and-coming designers as part of CREATE, the annual showcase...

