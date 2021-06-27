Fashion: Bags of talent at CREATE

Artisan, multifunctional bags with a sustainable focus – that’s the smart approach taken to handbag design by Aoife Lifestyle, a luxury brand that is part of a new generation of Irish brands championing the slow fashion movement.

Taking inspiration from regenerated and reclaimed materials including ghost fishing nets and fabrics designed for landfills, the recently launched brand will be among those showcased among the up-and-coming designers as part of CREATE, the annual showcase...