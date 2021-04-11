21 best beauty buys of 2021
From the most fragrant new scents to the punchiest eye creams, here are the best product launches so far of the year
When I was a student saving my money for lipsticks and moisturisers (as you do), I could not imagine what it might be like to have beauty products sent to me in the post for free, let alone get to try beauty products before they are in the shops. From the outside, beauty writing felt like a sort of elite club populated by (mostly) women who test and evaluate every new product while learning about...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Polished arches: why it’s all about brows this season
With trends officially declared defunct for the new season, our makeup routines – and our wardrobes – should be built on (two) old faithfuls
The beautiful truth: dispelling skincare myths
Jennifer Rock, skincare expert and founder of The Skin Nerd, helps us separate fact from fiction
Scents and sensibility: our centuries-long love affair with olfaction
As the last year has given us a new-found appreciation for the ability to smell, we pay homage to this most transformative of senses
The thoughtful shopper: the best Irish beauty buys
Here are this month’s sustainable and savvy investment purchases