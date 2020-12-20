Rugby at a ‘fork in the road’ over how it deals with devastating effects of concussion

Would you do it all again? For most retired rugby players the answer would be an unhesitating yes: A chance to play, to win, to compete, to share once more in the camaraderie.

Not for Steve Thompson, the front-row forward who won a world cup with England, a European Cup with Northampton, and went on tour with the Lions.

Last week, Thompson revealed he was suffering from early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, likely...