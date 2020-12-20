Subscribe Today
Log In
Rugby at a ‘fork in the road’ over how it deals with devastating effects of concussion

Sport

Rugby at a ‘fork in the road’ over how it deals with devastating effects of concussion

Could a legal action by former players finally force the sport of rugby to admit that it has a head injury problem?

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
20th December, 2020

Would you do it all again? For most retired rugby players the answer would be an unhesitating yes: A chance to play, to win, to compete, to share once more in the camaraderie.

Not for Steve Thompson, the front-row forward who won a world cup with England, a European Cup with Northampton, and went on tour with the Lions.

Last week, Thompson revealed he was suffering from early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, likely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Supporters should not be prevented from watching their team play live by cynical sporting organisations. Credit INPHO/Billy Stickland

Free access to televised sport more important now than ever

Sport James McDermott 1 hour ago
Kellie Harrington: More than half of18 to 24-year-olds are more likely to buy a brand if it is endorsed by an athlete they admire. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Three quarters of Irish adults interested in women’s sports, according to research

Sport Emmet Ryan 5 days ago
Galway’s Nicola Ward and Doireann O’Sullivan of Cork: the venue for the game was changed twice. Picture: Inpho

Elaine Byrne: Our elite women footballers deserve more than crumbs

Columnists Elaine Byrne 1 week ago
Greyhound Racing Ireland boss says he is satisfied decoupling would not affect its state funding

Greyhound body says breaking link with horseracing would not result in funding cut

Sport Aaron Rogan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1