Rugby at a ‘fork in the road’ over how it deals with devastating effects of concussion
Could a legal action by former players finally force the sport of rugby to admit that it has a head injury problem?
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Would you do it all again? For most retired rugby players the answer would be an unhesitating yes: A chance to play, to win, to compete, to share once more in the camaraderie.
Not for Steve Thompson, the front-row forward who won a world cup with England, a European Cup with Northampton, and went on tour with the Lions.
Last week, Thompson revealed he was suffering from early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, likely...
