Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

‘If an Irish club has an opinion on this, it will be noticed in every part of the football world’

Ireland’s football community has started to grapple with the moral questions which surround the Qatar World Cup

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th March, 2021
‘If an Irish club has an opinion on this, it will be noticed in every part of the football world’
‘Football has to draw the line somewhere. It has let the host country sacrifice thousands and thousands of workers so that we can enjoy a great party, and spectacular stadiums.’ Picture: Getty

In February 2018, when Håvard Melnæs stepped off the plane at Hamad International Airport in Qatar, the heat hit him like a steam train.

“It was terrible – and I was there during winter,” he said. “We’re talking 36, 37, 38 degrees.”

It’s hardly a surprise that Melnæs, a Norwegian journalist accustomed to Scandinavian climes, found the conditions tough. But the weather that met him is considered moderate in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Several Norwegian clubs have called on their country’s national team to absent themselves from the 2022 World Cup if they qualify after more than 6,500 migrant worker deaths were recorded in Qatar since 2010

Irish clubs should demand World Cup boycott, Norwegian campaigner says

Sport Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan-O\&#039;Keeffe: the engaged couple make up half the Irish pentathlete team for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Bryan Meade

Olympic hopefuls: ‘I think we’re going to be competing with less fear and with more to gain’

Sport Tanya Sweeney 1 week ago
France celebrate winning the 2018 World Cup

James McDermott: The grounds for our world sporting bids would not inspire confidence

Sport James McDermott 2 weeks ago
Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai

Johnny Ward: How one photograph knocked Irish horse racing off its stride

Sport Johnny Ward 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1