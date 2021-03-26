‘If an Irish club has an opinion on this, it will be noticed in every part of the football world’

In February 2018, when Håvard Melnæs stepped off the plane at Hamad International Airport in Qatar, the heat hit him like a steam train.

“It was terrible – and I was there during winter,” he said. “We’re talking 36, 37, 38 degrees.”

It’s hardly a surprise that Melnæs, a Norwegian journalist accustomed to Scandinavian climes, found the conditions tough. But the weather that met him is considered moderate in...