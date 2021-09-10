Subscribe Today
Cork hotly tipped to host 2024 America’s Cup yacht race

EY cost-benefit analysis finds the event could be worth between €400 million and €500 million to the Irish economy

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th September, 2021
Cork hotly tipped to host 2024 America's Cup yacht race
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team during the America's Cup Race 9 in Auckland Harbour last March. Picture: Getty

Cork is on the verge of being named the preferred bidder for the 2024 America’s Cup yacht race this week, in a development which could be worth hundreds of millions of euro to the Irish economy, the Business Post has learned.

The Munster city is in line to land one of the world’s largest sporting events, after a competitive bidding process which resulted in it being shortlisted alongside Valencia in Spain and...

