Subscribe Today
Log In

Sport

Analysis: International game retains an emotional and commercial appeal

In the final part of our look at the financial issues affecting the now collapsed Super League, we break down why international football remains a force the rich clubs cannot ignore

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
23rd April, 2021
Analysis: International game retains an emotional and commercial appeal
‘World Cups remain better ratings winners than the top tier of the club game.’ Picture: Getty

This series has lasted twice as long as the Super League did at this stage and the reasons for its collapse were many. Fan power undoubtedly played a role but financial interests, on multiple levels, also ensured it was doomed to failure.

The one card UEFA always had at its disposal irrespective of TV and league contracts was its control over the international game, an aspect of football the power clubs could not afford to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

All of the clubs involved in the Super League found the €350 million or so on offer alluring for obvious reasons, but it was desperately short-term thinking. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Debt didn’t cause Super League fiasco but it accelerated it

Sport Emmet Ryan 1 day ago
Paris Saint-Germain have won seven of the last eight titles in France and there are many other examples around Europe of clubs dominating their domestic leagues. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Football’s super rich can get even richer if they allow the middle class to prosper

Sport Emmet Ryan 2 days ago
‘The format proposed by the Super League all but assures a lot of dead rubbers and low pressure games.’ Picture: Getty

Analysis: Don’t expect fans to play ball with dead rubbers

Sport Emmet Ryan 3 days ago
The sum of the commercial interests of those opposed to the breakaway could be greater than the wealthy clubs in favour. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Financial and political hurdles could block European Super League

Sport Emmet Ryan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1