After historic state apology, Martin must find a way to make amends
There are an estimated 130,000 living survivors of mother and baby homes and county homes. The government feels that while the compensation bill will be substantial, it has to be paid
Micheál Martin was one of the first people in the country to have read the 2,865-page report of the Mother and Baby Home Commission in full.
The Taoiseach had started working through it shortly after it was finally delivered to the government on October 30 last year. By December, he felt briefed enough to call a meeting with Roderic O’Gorman, the Green Party TD and Minister for Children, to discuss the launch of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Mother and baby homes survivors: ‘We were treated as second best, it was insulting’
The report of the investigation into what happened in Ireland’s mother and baby homes has been met with dismay and distrust by many survivors
GSK declines to apologise for vaccine trials in mother and baby homes
Pharma giant’s own documents show it conducted seven trials at homes over almost four decades