Subscribe Today
Log In

Social media

Russia to fine Tik Tok again in Navalny row

The Putin government is stepping up efforts to get content supporting the jailed activist removed from the platform

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
2nd May, 2021
Russia to fine Tik Tok again in Navalny row
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny came to prominence as an anti-corruption activist and attempted to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election

TikTok is facing a second fine from the Russian government in the space of a month for not removing content in support of Alexei Navalny, the Business Post has learned.

Content moderators at the Chinese social media app’s trust and safety hub in Dublin have been dealing with a growing number of requests from Russian law enforcement seeking the removal of content related to anti-government rallies.

A source said that more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Instagram apologised to users after an issue with its algorithm meant diet-based content was suggested to users with eating disorders. Photo: Getty

New Media Commission will regulate algorithmic decision-making

Social media Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago
Facebook told an Oireachtas committee it would not stop micro-targeting – a controversial practice that allows parties to target specific demographics using social media databases – on its platform. Picture: Getty

Facebook says monitoring the truth of political ads in Ireland is not its job

Social media Donal MacNamee 1 month ago
The rioters at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6 were united by one thing: disinformation

Lise Hand: The truth is not out there

Social media Lise Hand 1 month ago
Florin Vitan and Alessia Lanza, TikTok influencers: TikTok is currently the subject of enforcement by the Italian data protection authority following the death of a ten-year-old girl in Palermo who had apparently been participating in a “blackout challenge” circulating on the app

Colin Murphy: Time for the government to take the DPC seriously and prevent a ‘Wild West’ of data protection

Social media Colin Murphy 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1