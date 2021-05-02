Russia to fine Tik Tok again in Navalny row
The Putin government is stepping up efforts to get content supporting the jailed activist removed from the platform
TikTok is facing a second fine from the Russian government in the space of a month for not removing content in support of Alexei Navalny, the Business Post has learned.
Content moderators at the Chinese social media app’s trust and safety hub in Dublin have been dealing with a growing number of requests from Russian law enforcement seeking the removal of content related to anti-government rallies.
A source said that more...
