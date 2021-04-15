New Media Commission will regulate algorithmic decision-making
Move comes after warnings about the potential harmful effects of the process central to the business models of social media companies
Ireland’s new Media Commission will take charge of regulating in the sphere of algorithmic decision-making by companies and government agencies, it has been confirmed.
The move has been welcomed by Senator Malcolm Byrne, who said algorithmic decision-making – which is central to the business models of social media companies – can have harmful effects if not effectively monitored.
The Oireachtas media committee is currently conducting pre-legislative scrutiny of the proposed Online Safety and...
