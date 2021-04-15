Subscribe Today
New Media Commission will regulate algorithmic decision-making

Move comes after warnings about the potential harmful effects of the process central to the business models of social media companies

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
15th April, 2021
Instagram apologised to users after an issue with its algorithm meant diet-based content was suggested to users with eating disorders. Photo: Getty

Ireland’s new Media Commission will take charge of regulating in the sphere of algorithmic decision-making by companies and government agencies, it has been confirmed.

The move has been welcomed by Senator Malcolm Byrne, who said algorithmic decision-making – which is central to the business models of social media companies – can have harmful effects if not effectively monitored.

The Oireachtas media committee is currently conducting pre-legislative scrutiny of the proposed Online Safety and...

