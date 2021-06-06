Subscribe Today
Ex-diplomat seeks Irish embassy support on data laws

Shane Cahill, who now works for Facebook, sought support to change rules on the transferring of private European citizens’ information to the US

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
6th June, 2021
Shane Cahill, a former diplomat from the Irish embassy in Washington DC and now working for Facebook, has sought the Irish ambassador’s support for the social media giant’s position on a landmark European court ruling about data laws

A former diplomat from the Irish embassy in Washington DC who is now working for Facebook has sought the Irish ambassador’s support for the social media giant’s position on a landmark European court ruling about data laws.

Facebook has been scrambling in recent months to find a political solution to the ruling which could lead to a ban on data transfers from the EU to the US and severely disrupt Facebook’s...

