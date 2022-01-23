Riley targets further fundraising for UK and European expansion

Riley, the eco-friendly period product provider, will seek to raise further investment by the end of the year as it targets growth across Britain and western Europe in 2022.

The Irish start-up, founded last year by Áine Kilkenny, Fiona Parfrey and Lauren Duggan, has already attracted several large clients including Vodafone and Flutter, as well as having its products stocked in a number of universities.

Riley’s period products, which are also available as a home-delivery...