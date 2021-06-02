Remote working could enable Irish start-ups to scale at home, Techstars manager says

Covid-19, and specifically how it changed the nature of venture capital, could allow Ireland to develop its own indigenous start-up ecosystem and keep companies from going abroad to scale their businesses at later stages, according to a senior manager from US seed accelerator Techstars.

Clark Dever, senior product manager at Techstars, told the Business Post that Ireland could benefit hugely from recent changes to the nature of venture capital and could use domestic start-up ecosystems...