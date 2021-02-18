Making It Work: Sideline beauty shopping venture evolves into seven sister retail sites
In just over a decade, Daryl Divilly has built a thriving online business spanning numerous health, beauty and babycare categories with annual revenues now topping €5 million
When Daryl Divilly set up BeautyFeatures.ie in 2009, it was as a side venture to supplement his income. Online retail was still in its infancy, but as head of category management at Coca-Cola HBC, Divilly saw scope to apply lessons he’d learned in the field to his new project.
Twelve years on, the Dublin man’s online reach extends to seven sister retail sites spanning numerous health, beauty and babycare categories.
All...
