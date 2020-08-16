Sunday August 16, 2020
Attracting data centres is just first step, says expert

The main employment advantage of building large storage facilities in Ireland is the opportunity to ‘slowly move up the value chain’, says Howard Yu

16th August, 2020
Facebook’s data centre in Clonee, Co Meath

Ireland attracting large data centres is akin to emerging economies luring cheap manufacturing facilities to their countries in decades past, a leading international business academic has said.

Howard Yu, a professor of management and innovation at the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, said that while chasing data centres was a good first step, such investments were relatively low down the value chain.

“To attract these sorts of investments is a good start,...

