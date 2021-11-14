Several buyers still in the market for Brown Thomas

A number of interested parties are still in the running to buy the Selfridges Group and its Irish shops Brown Thomas and Arnotts, the Business Post has learned.

The Weston family, who own the high-end retail outlets, are understood to be in talks with potential buyers the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign fund which owns Harrods.

The Central Group, a Thai-based group that has interests in retail around the world, is also thought to be...