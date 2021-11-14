Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

Several buyers still in the market for Brown Thomas

The sale of the Selfridges Group may take longer than expected due to the number of interested parties

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
14th November, 2021
Several buyers still in the market for Brown Thomas
Brown Thomas doorman Shane Murphy: the store on Grafton Street is one of the Selfridges Group’s prize assets. Picture: Photocall Ireland

A number of interested parties are still in the running to buy the Selfridges Group and its Irish shops Brown Thomas and Arnotts, the Business Post has learned.

The Weston family, who own the high-end retail outlets, are understood to be in talks with potential buyers the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign fund which owns Harrods.

The Central Group, a Thai-based group that has interests in retail around the world, is also thought to be...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The aim is to reduce tobacco smoking rates, particularly among the 5 per cent of school-age children who smoke. Picture: Getty

Shops that sell cigarettes to minors face bans of up to a month

Retail Michael Brennan
Laura Coman and Percy Pig celebrate the launch of Marks &amp; Spencer Sparks, its first customer rewards scheme in the Republic of Ireland. Picture Andres Poveda

Shifting consumer habits spark a smart response

Commercial Reports Business Post
Rows of empty fruit and vegetable shelves in Tesco: analysts are warning British consumers to prepare for a difficult Christmas due to predicted shortages in electronic goods, toys and bicycles. Picture: Getty

Empty shelves and queues for petrol: what is causing Britain’s supply chain crisis, and is Ireland next?

Retail Lorcan Allen
M&amp;S has begun sourcing Irish products, including turkeys and pork sausages, to ensure its shelves are stocked ahead of Christmas. Picture: Bloomberg

M&S goes full Irish to ensure Christmas turkeys and sausages

Retail Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1